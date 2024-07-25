NJ police officer gets shot after search warrant turns violent

🚨Several officers were shot at, striking one officer

🚨The officers returned fire but did not hit anyone

🚨The suspect is in police custody

RAHWAY — A Perth Amboy police officer was shot three times in Rahway on Wednesday evening.

The NJ PBA said on their X account that the officer was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 that several officers from Perth Amboy and Rahway were approaching a residence in the area of Broad Street and Maple Avenue when the suspect opened fire.

The officers returned fire but no one inside was struck, according to the source.

The other officers worked to apply a tourniquet to the officer's leg to stop the bleeding.

"His fellow officers took quick actions to prevent tragedy. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at RWJUH for their excellent care," the NJPBA said on their X account.

Officials did not say why the officers had a search warrant for the suspect and residence.

Police response after a Perth Amboy police officer was shot in Rahway 7/24/24 Police response after a Perth Amboy police officer was shot in Rahway 7/24/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Following the shooting

Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said all suspects are in custody but did not disclose how many.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer. I extend my heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery and offer support to his family during this challenging time," Giacobbe said.

PBA President Peter Andreyev told New Jersey 101.5 he visited with the officer and said he was in good spirits.

Stopping gun violence

Attorney General Matt Platkin offered thoughts for the family of the officer and took the opportunity to speak against gun violence.

"I am resolute in my commitment to work with our law enforcement and community partners to end gun violence in our state, and to do everything in our power to prevent this kind of violence against law enforcement in the future," Platkin said in a written statement. "We must continue to work together to prevent and disrupt gun violence of every kind in New Jersey."

