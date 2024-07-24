Fake contractor paid thousands, did no work, prosecutor says

💲Prosecutors say a man pretended to be a licensed contractor

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man who police say portrayed himself as a licensed contractor was charged after being paid thousands of dollars for work that was never done for an elderly individual.

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong-Parvin said Christopher Fuscellaro of Mantua Township contracted for work between Sept. 2022 and Nov. 2023. Using "various means of fraud and deception" Fuscellaro was paid $341,000 for work that was never done.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at his home following an eight-month investigation.

Fuscellaro was charged with theft, theft by deception, theft by required disposition, being an unlicensed contractor and three counts of insurance fraud. He is being held at the Salem County Jail.

Vogelsong-Parvin said Fuscellaro used “Fuscellaro Construction” and “Four All Seasons Construction LLC" as the names of his company. She asked anyone who may have fallen prey to Fuscellaro should call his office at 856-384-5529.

Don't be scammed by a contractor

The Federal Trade Commission offered these suggestions for avoiding a home improvement scam.

Consider only contractors who are licensed and insured.

Get contractor recommendations from people you know and trust.

Check with the local Home Builders Association and consumer protection officials to see if they have complaints against a contractor.

Read reviews with a critical eye

Get multiple estimates.

Read the contract carefully and make sure it includes the contractor's name, address, phone number and license number. Make sure all blank spaces are filled in.

Don’t pay the full amount for the project upfront.

