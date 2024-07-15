NJ League of Women Voters official quits after ‘stupid’ Trump post sparks outrage

✅ The head of the Atlantic County LWV posted about the Trump assassination attempt

✅ Victoria Druding later removed the post

✅ Her anti-Trump posts in 2022 also caused a commotion

The chair of the Atlantic County chapter of the League of Women Voters resigned after she made a negative post about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Saturday's post was not her first criticism of the former president and Republicans.

Victoria Druding, 77, told the New Jersey Globe she had visitors and “got up in the moment” when she posted “Trump was shot!!! Unfortunately, he was only grazed” on her Facebook page. She deleted the post on Sunday, calling it a “stupid error in judgment” but it had already been noticed by many, including Don Purdy, the head of the Atlantic County Republican chairman.

The LWV is traditionally a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates.

"This lady is the head of Atlantic County League of Women Voters! And people question why no one wants to get involved with them. She should be ashamed of her comments," Purdy wrote on his own Facebook page from Wisconsin where he was about to attend the Republican National Convention.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman told New Jersey Globe that her comments were “reprehensible” and “indefensible.”

Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa 7/13/24 Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa 7/13/24 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) loading...

State LWV: Comment “inexcusable”

Jesse Burns, executive director of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, said Druding's comment was “inexcusable.”

"The League of Women Voters of New Jersey condemns the attack on former President Trump. Our thoughts are with the former president, his family, and the other victims of this horrific violence. There is no place for violence in American politics," Burns wrote in a statement to New Jersey 101.5. "The League of Women Voters of New Jersey finds Victoria Druding's social media post inexcusable, it does not represent the values of our organization, and she has resigned from her position."

ALSO READ: Governor says man killed at Trump rally as former fire chief

Donald Trump supporters stand with banners at an intersection near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, 7/14/24 Donald Trump supporters stand with banners at an intersection near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, 7/14/24 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Past comments also caused a stir

It is not Druding's first run-in with Republicans and Trump supporters. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, 2nd District, refused to participate in a League of Women Voters debate in 2022 because of her negative posts about Trump. His campaign posted 26 screenshots as examples.

The screenhots included a repost of a post from Democratic challenger Tim Montgomery accusing Van Drew and "MAGA forces" of being "determined to take this country backwards." Another was a repost with pickup trucks flying Trump flags captioned: "When the extra small condoms arrive at Walmart."

Druding is also listed as the organizer of a protest outside a Van Drew fundraiser in 2022 at the Smithville Inn. Van Drew currently heads up Trump's New Jersey re-election campaign and will speak at the GOP convention.

