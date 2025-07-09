Psycho cat-killing perv arrested after SWAT stand off, NJ cops say
🐈⬛ Edwin Sanabia lured stray cats to his home and would then torture them
🐈⬛ He dumped their bodies in a dumpster
🐈⬛ On June 17 he threatened a teen and exposed himself
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was charged with luring over a dozen stray cats to his home with food and then torturing and killing them.
Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Atlantic City police were tipped off and sent an animal welfare officer to Maryland Avenue.
Detectives determined that Edwin Sanabia, 26, would offer the felines food and then torture, beat, and kill the cats. Their bodies would be taken to a dumpster.
Sanabia also beat several cats who were in a neighbor's makeshift shelter. He punched and kicked several cats and dragged them around by the tail, Reynolds said.
Sanabia is charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty.
ALSO READ: Lakewood rallies for 'family man' accused of teen sex soliciting
Charged less than a month before
Atlantic City police charged Sanabia on June 17 with assault and weapons charges after he threatened a teenager with a knife, chased him, and exposed his genitals while making lewd comments. Several neighbors told police that Sanabia went into his house.
The county SWAT team was called when Sanabia would not come out. When officers entered the home he was not there. He returned home the next day and was taken into custody.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander