NJ cops make arrest after ’80s rock stars’ stolen instruments were sold on street

ATLANTIC CITY — A local man has been arrested in the theft of two specially made guitars belonging to members of Heart.

Heart's Nancy Wilson posted on her Facebook page that her one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin belonging to guitarist Paul Moak were stolen from the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which was set up ahead of a concert Saturday night.

Atlantic City police said that Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, was taken into custody Wednesday on the first block of south Kentucky Avenue. He is charged with burglary and theft after detectives obtained video of Bennett walking through the city with the guitars, trying to sell them. One of the guitars was sold, while the whereabouts of the other is unknown.

Police: Don't keep the guitars

Bennett was arrested in the first block of South Kentucky Avenue on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary and theft and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police warned that those who have the stolen guitars should contact them to voluntarily surrender the instruments. Otherwise, whoever is found with the instruments will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving stolen property.

Saturday's concert was the first of their Royal Flush summer tour, which runs through the end of August.

