ATLANTIC CITY — The chart-topping band Heart is offering a reward for the return of two guitars that were stolen as the band prepared to kick off its summer tour at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday.

Nancy Wilson, who leads the band with her sister Ann, said that a custom-built, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster was stolen from the Mark Etess Arena, where the band's equipment was set up a day before Saturday's concert. A vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin belonging to guitarist Paul Moak that he had used for 25 years was also taken.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” the "All I Want To Do Is Make Love To You" singer said in a statement.

“The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

Atlantic City police investigate

The "What About Love" rocker said a reward is being offered for information leading to their return. Atlantic City police are investigating the theft.

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City remains committed to a safe and secure environment for all guests, performers and team members. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and deferring to their ongoing process regarding this incident," Sharon Pearce said in a statement.

Saturday's concert was the first of their Royal Flush summer tour, which runs through the end of August.

