JACKSON — A hit-and-run driver was found moments after hitting a 16-year-old and leaving him in the street.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the teen was struck at the intersection of South New Prospect Road and Citadel Drive in Jackson around 12:15 p.m. and was later found on the road with what appeared to be serious head injuries.

The teen was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

As police responded to the crash scene, a Nissan Altima with significant front-end damage and a man slumped over the steering wheel was reported a half mile north of the crash scene. A picture posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a cracked windshield.

Drug paraphernalia also found

Billhimer said detectives determined that the Altima driver, Luke Ferrante, 47, of Spring Lake, drifted onto the gravel sidewalk along South New Prospect Road and struck the teen as he walked.

Ferrante was taken into custody and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury. The discovery of drug paraphernalia led to an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Results of a blood test are pending and could lead to additional charges. Ferrante is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

