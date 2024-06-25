Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics this summer
New Jersey has been ready — along with the rest of the world — to again cheer on our hometown Olympic athletes.
Trials to qualify for various events at the summer games in Paris, France, have been going strong.
Among them, track star Athing Mu suffered a heartbreaking moment on Monday.
The Trenton native got caught up in a tight pack of runners during the 800 meter race and fell.
She was ultimately shutout from heading to the games in the event for which she won gold in Tokyo.
Fellow runner, New York native Alysia Montano, knew the heartache all too well, as she suffered the same fate eight years earlier in the same event, according to NBC News.
During live coverage of the trials, Montano said "the race is brutal sometimes. It's two laps, a tight race and everyone's feeling scrappy to try to figure out what position they want to get into," NBC New York reported.
In a preview of the track trials, NBC said that Mu has already had a tough year of injuries.
Mu's coach told NBC on Monday that she got clipped by another runner and an official protest was lodged.
Mu won her second gold medal in Tokyo as part of the women's 4x400 team — and she could still possibly head to Paris as part of the relay team, according to NBC.
Another NJ track star faces off in her qualifier on Sunday, June 30.
After winning two gold medals in Tokyo (one on the relay team with Mu) — Dunellen native Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone looks to clinch her path to Paris competing in the women’s 400 meter hurdles.
The following are roughly 20 athletes from NJ or with NJ roots, who have clinched spots on the U.S. roster for Paris.
