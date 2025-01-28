NJ mayors alarmed over immigration crackdown — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Is it the threat of a fine that's mainly keeping you from parking in a handicapped spot? Some New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to instill the same fear when it comes to electric vehicle charging spaces.

Under a proposed law that was advanced by an Assembly committee on Monday, fines can be handed down to drivers who park in EV charging spots when they don't belong there.

Specifically, the bill says that as long as a space is clearly marked, noting that it's reserved for electric vehicles that are actively charging, a fine can be handed down to drivers who park a non-electric vehicle in the spot, or even an EV that's not charging. The signage/markings would have to be visible during daytime and nighttime.

The beleaguered Trenton Water Works needs to be washed away and replaced entirely, state and local officials say.

The mayors of the municipalities serviced by the utility say a new agency should be created, citing a damning 217-page report by the Department of Environmental Protection.

"The general conclusion of the evaluation is that Trenton Water Works and the CIty of Trenton demonstrate consistent non-compliance with TMF (Technical, Managerial, and Financial) criteria," the report says.

SADDLE BROOK — Police are trying to identify a man who grabbed an expensive baby bird and ran off.

The theft happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. at Birds by Joe on Route 46 in Saddle Brook, according to Saddle Brook police. Birds by Joe is a small business with two locations in North Jersey that says it only raises a few birds at a time so the animals get the attention they need.

Police said a store clerk put a Congo African grey parrot in a cage display to show to a customer.

Great news for New Jersey homeowners: the values of their homes are going up and up.

The median price of a home sold in New Jersey in 2024 was $560,000, according to statewide data compiled by New Jersey Realtors.

That's an 11.3% increase from 2023 when the median home price was $503,000. Most counties in New Jersey had double-digit increases. It's a significant rise from the 6.3% increase the state had from 2022 to 2023.

A state lawmaker says the state's soft-on-illegal-immigration policies is to blame for a frightening carjacking at a supermarket.

Assemblyman Michael Torrissi Jr., R-Burlington, says Burlington County authorities should work with ICE to have the suspect deported.

Joao Castro, 18, was charged this month with first-degree carjacking, third-degree theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of unlawful weapons possession.

