Exotic $7,000 parrot stolen from NJ bird store, cops say
🐦 Expensive bird stolen from shop
🐦 Store has released video of the accused thief
🐦 African greys are among the most illegally trafficked birds
SADDLE BROOK — Police are trying to identify a man who grabbed an expensive baby bird and ran off.
The theft happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. at Birds by Joe on Route 46 in Saddle Brook, according to Saddle Brook police. Birds by Joe is a small business with two locations in North Jersey that says it only raises a few birds at a time so the animals get the attention they need.
Police said a store clerk put a Congo African grey parrot in a cage display to show to a customer.
The customer grabbed the cage and ran off with the bird, priced at $7,000.
Birds by Joe released a video of the customer accused of stealing the bird. He was wearing a dark Nike hoodie.
Anyone with information about the stolen bird is asked to call the Saddle Brook police at 201-587-2940.
Trafficking threatens grey parrot
African grey parrots are among the most illegally trafficked birds in the world, according to the Maryland Zoo.
SEE ALSO: Massive backlash for 'Proud Boys Burger' at NJ eatery
They are coveted for their intelligence; while not cuddly pets, they are smart enough to mimic human speech.
In captivity, African greys can live for 50 years or even longer.
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ road deaths by county, 2023
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia