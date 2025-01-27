Exotic $7,000 parrot stolen from NJ bird store, cops say

SADDLE BROOK — Police are trying to identify a man who grabbed an expensive baby bird and ran off.

The theft happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. at Birds by Joe on Route 46 in Saddle Brook, according to Saddle Brook police. Birds by Joe is a small business with two locations in North Jersey that says it only raises a few birds at a time so the animals get the attention they need.

Police said a store clerk put a Congo African grey parrot in a cage display to show to a customer.

Stolen baby Congo African Grey parrot (Birds by Joe 2 via Instagram)
The customer grabbed the cage and ran off with the bird, priced at $7,000.

Birds by Joe released a video of the customer accused of stealing the bird. He was wearing a dark Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information about the stolen bird is asked to call the Saddle Brook police at 201-587-2940.

(Birds by Joe via Facebook)
Trafficking threatens grey parrot

African grey parrots are among the most illegally trafficked birds in the world, according to the Maryland Zoo.

They are coveted for their intelligence; while not cuddly pets, they are smart enough to mimic human speech.

In captivity, African greys can live for 50 years or even longer.

