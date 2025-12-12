The thin crust connoisseur of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is back in the Garden State to highlight local pizzerias with his One Bite Pizza Reviews.

“Everybody knows the rules,” Portnoy goes around to different pizza joint to rate their plain slice on a scale of 1 to 10.

The latest New Jersey spots to be visited by El Presidente are Grumpy’s Sourdough Co and Baggios.

Baggio’s has been around since 1998 and is known for their signature New York-style pizza, as well as their Sicilian pies, Grandma pies, and Cauliflower crust pizza.

“That looks like a good pie right there,” Portnoy exclaimed upon opening his box.

I’ll admit, Portnoy gave a pretty great score considering the slice was definitely floppier than he generally likes after it had sat for a minute.

The man can’t stop talking about the undercarriage. Crisp is key. Though Baggios still got a decent review.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Baggios in Fort Lee: 7.9

Baggios is located at 212 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ

The other Garden State restaurant that was visited by Portnoy was a Bergen County favorite.

Grumpy’s has been serving the Saddle Brook community with their pizza since 2021. The owners pride themselves on their quality ingredients and Portnoy’s reaction shows that it makes them stand out.

“Wow,” he said as he dove into his second bite of the thin slice.

Portnoy couldn’t quite place at first why he found the slice so unique, but he ultimately landed on the sourdough.

Despite being baffled at the originality of the flavor, Grumpy’s got an awesome score.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Grumpy’s Sourdough Co in Saddle Brook, NJ: 7.8

Grumpy’s Sourdough is located at 522 Saddle River Rd, Saddle Brook, NJ

