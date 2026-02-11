Yum! Unique donut & chicken restaurant opening in Princeton
Have you ever been asked if you want fried chicken or donuts and said “no?”
It seems impossible.
Each of them are perfect comfort foods that could take someone out of their worst mood, and there’s a restaurant that has perfected making them both.
Read More: Celebrating national donut day: This is Jersey's donut pick
Federal Donuts & Chicken
Started in Philadelphia in 2011, Federal Donuts and Chicken offers customers crispy fried chicken, specialty hand-crafted donuts, salads, and beverages.
Their donuts are served in multiple ways: ‘Fancy’ (glazed and topped each day in unexpected flavors), ‘Classic’ (in old-fashioned milk glazes), or ‘Hot Fresh’ (made-to-order and tossed in custom sugar and spice blends).
As for their chicken, you can get the hand-battered and twice fried tenders on their own with dipping sauces and seasoning, on a sandwich, or in a salad.
Is your mouth watering yet?
After taking over the Philly area, the chain opened its first New Jersey location in Marlton, and soon we can expect another.
Federal Donuts & Chicken opening in Princeton, NJ
The store will be serving up their classic comfort food in Princeton’s MarketFair.
While an exact opening date has not been announced, the staff told NJ101.5 that they’re hoping to have everything set up by the spring of 2026.
According to MarketFair’s website, Federal Donuts & Chicken will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Known for its affordable comfort classics in unexpected changing flavors like raspberry mascarpone or brownie a la mode, guests can delight in fancy or hot fresh donuts served fresh daily, classic & unique chicken dishes, salads, breakfast favorites and snack-sized treats!
MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 in Princeton, NJ.
Make sure that when you check it out, you go in hungry!
10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
New Jersey's 7 Most Dreamy Towns To Visit In 2026
Gallery Credit: Buehler
Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.