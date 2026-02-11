Have you ever been asked if you want fried chicken or donuts and said “no?”

Started in Philadelphia in 2011, Federal Donuts and Chicken offers customers crispy fried chicken, specialty hand-crafted donuts, salads, and beverages.

Their donuts are served in multiple ways: ‘Fancy’ (glazed and topped each day in unexpected flavors), ‘Classic’ (in old-fashioned milk glazes), or ‘Hot Fresh’ (made-to-order and tossed in custom sugar and spice blends).

As for their chicken, you can get the hand-battered and twice fried tenders on their own with dipping sauces and seasoning, on a sandwich, or in a salad.

After taking over the Philly area, the chain opened its first New Jersey location in Marlton, and soon we can expect another.

Federal Donuts & Chicken opening in Princeton, NJ

The store will be serving up their classic comfort food in Princeton’s MarketFair.

While an exact opening date has not been announced, the staff told NJ101.5 that they’re hoping to have everything set up by the spring of 2026.

According to MarketFair’s website, Federal Donuts & Chicken will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Known for its affordable comfort classics in unexpected changing flavors like raspberry mascarpone or brownie a la mode, guests can delight in fancy or hot fresh donuts served fresh daily, classic & unique chicken dishes, salads, breakfast favorites and snack-sized treats!

MarketFair is located at 3535 Route 1 in Princeton, NJ.

