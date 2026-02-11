When a new Chick-fil-A opens, to channel Ron Burgundy, it’s kind of a big deal.

Historically, when one of their grand openings happens, they often attract huge crowds. Because of ‘first 100’ promotions and giveaways they’re sometimes known for, people line up early, often even camping out 24 hours ahead. Free Chick-fil-A can do that to you.

Chick-fil-a Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

New Grand Opening

This Thursday, Feb. 12, marks the grand opening of New Jersey’s 67th location, according to their website. It will be found on North Delsea Drive in Glassboro.

According to nj.com, in addition to other giveaways, this Chick-fil-A is being awesome enough to donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts. But for customers, something a little different.

Now I’m not reading anything about the first hundred people for this event. Instead, and this is far more fun, if you show up for opening day dressed as a cow, you’ll receive a free entree or kid’s meal from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., while supplies last. Details here.

Also, you can go anywhere from full cow, you know, head and all, right down to simply a cow-like spotted accessory, and it may count as being “dressed like a cow.”

Chick-fil-a Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

How fun would this people-watching be?

This latest New Jersey location opening is bringing about 130 jobs to the area. It will be open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but as with all their locations, closed Sundays.

Of course, it will be their pleasure to serve you.