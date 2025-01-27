Don’t steal charging spots: New fine in the works for NJ drivers

⚫ Parking spots are marked for charging, but there aren't rules attached

⚫ A proposal aims to impose fines, and allows municipalities to tow vehicles

⚫ Some lawmakers say the proposal is unnecessary

Is it the threat of a fine that's mainly keeping you from parking in a handicapped spot? Some New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to instill the same fear when it comes to electric vehicle charging spaces.

Under a proposed law that was advanced by an Assembly committee on Monday, fines can be handed down to drivers who park in EV charging spots when they don't belong there.

Specifically, the bill says that as long as a space is clearly marked, noting that it's reserved for electric vehicles that are actively charging, a fine can be handed down to drivers who park a non-electric vehicle in the spot, or even an EV that's not charging. The signage/markings would have to be visible during daytime and nighttime.

"As we transition to a greener future with more electric vehicles on our roads, it's imperative that charging infrastructure remains accessible and functional," Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, D-Bergen, told the Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee in a letter.

Under Calabrese's bill, drivers face a $55 fine for a first offense, a fine of $100 for a second offense, and $200 for all subsequent offenses. Also, municipalities would be able to choose whether they'd like to tow vehicles that are found to be in violation of the rule.

The Assembly committee advanced the measure by a vote of 6-3 on Monday.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, voted against the bill, suggesting that it's a money grab targeting the "working guy's pocket."

Kanitra, who represents several shore towns, said EV charging spaces are "always empty," while parking spaces overall are at a premium.

"It's just a hard pill for me to swallow," Kanitra said. "If it's the local communities that are making the decisions to put these spots in, shouldn't it be the local communities that decide if they want to impose fines?"

