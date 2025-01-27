👍🏽 Salary isn't the only way to gauge a job's value

👍🏽 Some jobs are extremely in demand today

👍🏽 The No. 1 job in 2025 was the No. 1 job in 2024

Have you entered an ideal career? Or do you want to steer your kids toward the best line of work?

You can get some answers with a new list released by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication's "2025 Best Jobs" list measured positions across several categories, including salary, growth potential, work-life balance, employment rate, and job safety.

The list is mainly meant to help "job seekers at entry level make the more informed career decisions."

“Careers in health care and health care support continue to show promise in the 2025 rankings due to a steady need for medical professionals that aid in the health and well-being of the population,” said Carly Chase, vice president of careers at U.S. News.

The jobs span a number of key sectors. The same job landed in the No. 1 spot for the second straight year.

Best jobs, 2025 (U.S. News & World Report)

As part of its analysis, U.S. News drew data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the greatest hiring demand.

10. Actuary

⚫ Median salary: $120,000

⚫ Number of jobs: 6,600

9. Speech-Language pathologist

⚫ Median salary: $89,290

⚫ Number of jobs: 33,300

8. Data scientist

⚫ Median salary: $108,020

⚫ Number of jobs: 73,100

7. Medical and health services manager

⚫ Median salary: $110,680

⚫ Number of jobs: 160,600

6. Information security analyst

⚫ Median salary: $120,360

⚫ Number of jobs: 59,100

5. Software developer

⚫ Median salary: $132,270

⚫ Number of jobs: 303,700

4. Financial manager

⚫ Median salary: $156,100

⚫ Number of jobs: 138,300

3. Physician assistant

⚫ Median salary: $130,020

⚫ Number of jobs: 43,700

2. IT manager

⚫ Median salary: $169,510

⚫ Number of jobs: 106,900

1. Nurse practitioner

⚫ Median salary: $126,260

⚫ Number of jobs: 135,500

