Are these the best jobs in New Jersey? U.S. News unveils 2025 list
👍🏽 Salary isn't the only way to gauge a job's value
👍🏽 Some jobs are extremely in demand today
👍🏽 The No. 1 job in 2025 was the No. 1 job in 2024
Have you entered an ideal career? Or do you want to steer your kids toward the best line of work?
You can get some answers with a new list released by U.S. News & World Report.
The publication's "2025 Best Jobs" list measured positions across several categories, including salary, growth potential, work-life balance, employment rate, and job safety.
The list is mainly meant to help "job seekers at entry level make the more informed career decisions."
SEE ALSO: New poll suggests early favorite for NJ governor
“Careers in health care and health care support continue to show promise in the 2025 rankings due to a steady need for medical professionals that aid in the health and well-being of the population,” said Carly Chase, vice president of careers at U.S. News.
The jobs span a number of key sectors. The same job landed in the No. 1 spot for the second straight year.
Best jobs, 2025 (U.S. News & World Report)
As part of its analysis, U.S. News drew data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the greatest hiring demand.
10. Actuary
⚫ Median salary: $120,000
⚫ Number of jobs: 6,600
9. Speech-Language pathologist
⚫ Median salary: $89,290
⚫ Number of jobs: 33,300
SEE ALSO: Can NJ's minimum wage keep up in 2025?
8. Data scientist
⚫ Median salary: $108,020
⚫ Number of jobs: 73,100
7. Medical and health services manager
⚫ Median salary: $110,680
⚫ Number of jobs: 160,600
6. Information security analyst
⚫ Median salary: $120,360
⚫ Number of jobs: 59,100
5. Software developer
⚫ Median salary: $132,270
⚫ Number of jobs: 303,700
4. Financial manager
⚫ Median salary: $156,100
⚫ Number of jobs: 138,300
3. Physician assistant
⚫ Median salary: $130,020
⚫ Number of jobs: 43,700
2. IT manager
⚫ Median salary: $169,510
⚫ Number of jobs: 106,900
1. Nurse practitioner
⚫ Median salary: $126,260
⚫ Number of jobs: 135,500
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
States with best and worst lifetime tax burden
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt