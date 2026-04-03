Many of us have seen the Rob Reiner classic ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ therefore, we know that when you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.

That said, where do you want the rest of your life to start? Where would you want to get down on one knee and propose to your loved one?

Some go with the place where they met their significant other, some go with a particularly scenic spot, others… go with something completely different.

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Would you propose at a fast food restaurant?

When it comes to locations that people choose to pop the big question, it turns out that men in the Garden State aren’t opposed to doing at a fast food chain.

Over 3,000 men were surveyed by ACE to find the restaurants where they thought they would hear a “yes” from their beloved.

It could be a matter of familiarity, how low-key the atmosphere is, or the general vibes of the restaurant that draw men to the location.

Here are the top three fast food chains for proposals in New Jersey

3️⃣ Wendy’s

The best part (well, after the whole ‘spending the rest of your life with someone you love’) is that after you get the ‘yes,’ you can celebrate by dipping your French fries in a chocolate frosty.

Yum!

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2️⃣ Burger King

As the King says “have it your way.” Proposing at a place like this would definitely be ‘your way’ of owning that mantra.

But that ring better be a real whopper.

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1️⃣ Chick-fil-A

Known for having a relentlessly polite staff, the family-friendly atmosphere offers a setting where your nerves could calm down before the big speech to your loved one.

Just make sure you’re not planning to do it on a Sunday.

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Is it bad to propose at a fast-food restaurant?

Men weren’t the only people to participate in this survey.

One hundred women were asked how they would feel about a fast food proposal. The results show it’s apparently far from a dealbreaker.

🍔 49% said it would be funny but memorable

💍 24% would find it romantic

🍔 22% described it as completely unromantic

💍 Just 4% saw it as desperate

I get it, not everything has to be fancy, but at least make sure that the floor isn’t sticky where you plan to get down on one knee to level up your relationship.

Oh, and my advice is to use a real ring, and not an onion ring.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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