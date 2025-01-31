Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

The risk of some icy spots at the start of a rainy day on Friday has led some districts to delay the start of school.

Precipitation should be rain for the entire state starting in the early morning hours, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. However, the ground and air may be cold enough at the start to support some wintry mix to the north and west.

A report on travel trends for 2025 includes one New Jersey city that's relatively quiet for most of the year.

Priceline used a survey of adult travelers, as well as proprietary travel and booking data, to get insight on this year's patterns.

The trends report was split into several different types of destinations, from tourist hot spots to the best spots for stargazing.

Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members that collided with an Army helicopter was feared dead in what was likely to be the worst U.S. aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, officials said Thursday.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the midair collision Wednesday night when the helicopter apparently flew in the path of the jet as it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said.

In mid-December, a team at Duke Farms in Hillsborough made extensive upgrades to the farm’s popular bald eagle camera to improve visibility and accessibility, including a new audio feature to compliment the video camera.

It was only up and running for a week when a car hit the utility pole that provides power to the camera and took the camera offline, said Duke Farms Executive Director, Margaret Waldock.

Luckily, no humans or eagles were hurt in the crash, but there was extensive damage to the camera. Since then, the farm has been spending quite some time to make the necessary repairs.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A married couple of law enforcement professionals created adult videos in front of their children, investigators said.

Brian DiBiasi, a Hamilton police officer, and Elizabeth DiBiasi, an employee with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, were arrested Wednesday at their home in Hamilton and were held at the Monmouth County Jail.

The couple had their first court appearances on Thursday. They will remain in custody until a detention hearing in a few days.

