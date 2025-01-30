NJ school delayed openings for icy roads— Fri, Jan. 31

The risk of some icy spots at the start of a rainy day on Friday has led some districts to delay the start of school.

The storm should rain for the entire state starting in the early morning hours of Friday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteotologist Dan Zarrow. However, the ground and air may be cold enough at the start to support some wintry mix to the north and west.

"The biggest concern is for freezing rain — remember, that is liquid rain that freezes on contact with a cold surface, making for a very slippery situation," Zarrow said.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. for Morris, Sussex and Warren counties

Cold then calm

Pockets of gusty winds are possible within heavy rain bands Friday afternoon but the weather quiets down for the first weekend of February.

Skies should quickly clear to sunshine Saturday morning, with a chilly breeze blowing out of the northwest.

Forecast high temperatures are in the lower 40s — pretty typical for early February.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow