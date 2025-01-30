NJ town with Hallmark vibes is named among nation’s best for 2025
⚫ A Jersey Shore town is named on a list of the best spots for "townsizing"
⚫ Priceline says the town is attracting Gen Z
⚫ It's described as quaint and charming, but offers a party scene at night
A report on travel trends for 2025 includes one New Jersey city that's relatively quiet for most of the year.
Priceline used a survey of adult travelers, as well as proprietary travel and booking data, to get insight on this year's patterns.
The trends report was split into several different types of destinations, from tourist hot spots to the best spots for stargazing.
A Cape May County municipality landed a spot on Priceline's list of the top places for people who are "townsizing" in 2025.
The category includes small towns that offer charming, quaint stays — Priceline essentially compares the experiences in these towns to a Hallmark made-for-television movie.
SEE ALSO: Wildwood spot among finalists for best pop culture museum
According to Priceline, Gen Z is "townsizing" more than any other generation; they're more likely to "see a vacation as an opportunity to live out their small-town fantasies."
These U.S. cities were named as the top "townsizing" spots in Priceline's Where to Next? report:
⚫ Three Rivers, California
⚫ Panguitch, Utah
⚫ Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
⚫ South Yarmouth, Massachusetts
⚫ Ouray, Colorado
⚫ Old Saybrook, Connecticut
⚫ North Wildwood, New Jersey
⚫ Carmel Valley, California
⚫ Gorham, New Hampshire
⚫ Forks, Washington
"North Wildwood boasts a captivating blend of small-town seaside charm, natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant entertainment," said the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority in response to the ranking. "The town offers a welcoming atmosphere, providing a quieter retreat compared to the bustling heart of the five-mile island—while still being just moments from the action."
SEE ALSO: Are these the best jobs in New Jersey?
North Wildwood offers its own action as well, including a lively entertainment district that packs in crowds during the summer months.
Earlier this year, Honky Tonk Saloon in Wildwood earned a spot on USA Today's "10Best" list of new attractions, and Madison Resort Wildwood Crest was named by USA Today as the nation's best new hotel.
