New Jersey may be home to the best pop culture museum in the country.

Experts already believe it's one of the greatest. Now online voters can get it to No. 1.

The Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood is one of 20 finalists for "best pop culture museum" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

The nominees have been submitted by a panel of experts. Creating the "10Best" is up to readers.

Through Monday, Feb. 10 at noon, online visitors can vote once per day for their favorite.

The top 10 will be announced on Feb. 19.

This is the third consecutive year the Doo Wop museum in Wildwood has been included in the national contest.

The site along Ocean Avenue is a celebration of the architecture and design culture that made Wildwood famous decades ago. According to the museum's website, the museum also features a retro-style malt shop and memorabilia for purchase.

“The museum is a treasure trove of neon signs, mid-century architecture, artifacts, furniture, and music from a bygone era in American history, and it’s perfectly at home in the Wildwoods," said John Donio, president of the Doo Wop Preservation League of The Wildwoods. "The museum is truly a time machine where you and your family can experience the best of 1950’s and 60’s Americana."

According to the Greater Wildwoods Toruism Authority, the Wildwoods offer the largest collection of mid-20th century architecture in the country.

Other finalists on this year's USA Today list include the Comic-Con museum in California, the Museum of Broadway in New York City, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico.

Earlier this month, Honky Tonk Saloon in Wildwood was voted as one of the best new attractions in the country through USA Today's publication.

A resort in Wildwood Crest took the No. 1 spot as the best new hotel in the country.

