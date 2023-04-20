⚫ This year is the 75th anniversary of the iconic trams

⚫ The price of a one-way ride is increasing again for 2023

⚫ Trams will run on weekends until everyday service begins

WILDWOOD — When tram cars first hit the boards in the Wildwoods in 1949, you could take a ride for 10 cents.

Starting in May of this year, a one-way trip will cost you $5, whether you want to ride the whole length of the 2.5-mile boardwalk or just travel a couple of blocks.

The price was $4 in 2022.

The iconic trams with their "watch the tram car, please" warning are scheduled to return for their 75th year on Friday, May 5.

Trams will run on only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a few weeks. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, the service will run every day throughout the summer.

Today's trams, like the original models several decades ago, run on a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Save on tram rides

With the new pricing, a family of four would need to shell out $20 for a tram ride from one part of the boards to another — if they make a last-minute decision to jump on.

But boardwalk visitors can save some money on tram rides by planning ahead.

Hop On/Hop Off

For folks visiting during the day, the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District is offering an unlimited "Hop On/Hop Off" wristband for $13.

With the wristband, you can use the tram as many times as you'd like, through 5 p.m.

Ticket books

According to an April 18 press release, you can buy a five-ticket bundle for $23, a 10-ticket bundle for $44, and a 25-ticket bundle for $95.

Discounted ticket books and wristbands can be purchased at a handful of locations along the boardwalk.

Free ride

The free Wildwood Tram Car app is available through Apple and Google.

If you purchase rides using the app, the first ride is free.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

