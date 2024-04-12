NJ corrections officer facing prison after sex crimes against child
🔺 NJ corrections officer arrested over a year ago
🔺 Jury convicted man of sexual abuse
🔺 Suspended officer now faces prison
CAPE MAY — A 34-year-old corrections officer who worked at the Cape May County jail now faces a lengthy prison term after being found guilty of sexually abusing a girl.
Jonathan Perez was arrested in February 2023, at which point he was suspended without pay, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
The State Police Woodbine barracks had received a report that Perez had been sexually assaulting a juvenile female "over an extended period of time," Sutherland said.
Perez was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor, as well as second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Friday, after a several-week trial a jury found Perez guilty on all four charges.
Perez remained held at Atlantic County jail.
Anyone convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 faces a prison term of 25 years to life, under the Jessica Lunsford Act.
His sentencing was slated for June 12.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Celebrities Who Were Murdered
Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda
LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll