NJ corrections officer facing prison after sex crimes against child

🔺 NJ corrections officer arrested over a year ago

🔺 Jury convicted man of sexual abuse

🔺 Suspended officer now faces prison

CAPE MAY — A 34-year-old corrections officer who worked at the Cape May County jail now faces a lengthy prison term after being found guilty of sexually abusing a girl.

Jonathan Perez was arrested in February 2023, at which point he was suspended without pay, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

Cape May County jail (capemaycountynj.gov) Cape May County jail (capemaycountynj.gov) loading...

The State Police Woodbine barracks had received a report that Perez had been sexually assaulting a juvenile female "over an extended period of time," Sutherland said.

Perez was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor, as well as second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Friday, after a several-week trial a jury found Perez guilty on all four charges.

Atlantic County Justice Facility entrance (Google Maps) Atlantic County Justice Facility entrance (Google Maps) loading...

Perez remained held at Atlantic County jail.

Anyone convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 faces a prison term of 25 years to life, under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

His sentencing was slated for June 12.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker