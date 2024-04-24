NJ cop kept child porn images from local investigation, officials say

🚨 Vineland police Sgt. Christopher Ortiz was initially charged in March 2023

🚨 He was charged with possession of child sexual exploitation

🚨 Additional investigation uncovered new details

VINELAND — A police sergeant accused of uploading child porn is now charged with taking images from a police investigation.

Christopher Ortiz of Estell Manor was charged and arrested in March 2023 by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office after Synchronoss Technologies reported the upload of 76 files identified as apparent sexual exploitation of children both males and females.

Synchronoss Technologies is the cloud-based storage provider for content stored on the Verizon Cloud Service.

An investigation that lasted over a year determined that Ortiz used his position to "mishandle evidence for personal use" and gain access to additional digital images from an investigation, according to Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Abuse of his position

A grand jury indicted Ortiz on charges of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, by possessing child sexual exploitation/abuse material, 100 or more items, second-degree official conduct and third-degree tampering with public records.

Ortiz was suspended without pay, the Vineland Solicitor's Office told Platkin.

"Any time an officer allegedly abuses his position and misappropriates evidence, it’s a dishonor to the profession and a betrayal of the community’s trust. Given the nature of the evidence," Platkin said in a statement.

A photo of his promotion to sergeant in 2020 by the Vineland Daily Journal said he has a wife and two children.

