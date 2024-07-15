NJ man admits killing mother in bloody homicide that was his latest attempt

⭕ Sean Daly stabbed his mother to death in March, according to prosecutors

⭕ He severed four years in 2015 for attempted murder on his mother

⭕ Daly's attorney said he suffers from mental illness

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A man who had admitted trying to kill his mother nine years ago confessed to his second attempt that killed her in March.

Police found Melba Daly, 74, dead inside her home on Quinn Avenue in the Mays Landing section. She had multiple stab wounds.

Police later arrested her son, Sean Daly, who made the admission during an interview with detectives.

According to the affidavit in the case obtained by Breaking AC.com, Sean Daly was living with his mother. He has mental health issues making him a danger to himself, his lawyer told a judge during his detention hearing, Breaking AC reported.

Daly is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree murder without the possibility of parole. He will be formally sentenced in October.

Tried to kill his mom in 2015

Sean Daly was indicted in 2015 on an attempted murder charge after his mother was found with multiple wounds to her upper body, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

State court records show Daly was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison after pleading guilty.

