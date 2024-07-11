Atlantic City, NJ boardwalk workers lose homes in major fire

🔥The fire started before 8 a.m. on Georgia Ave.

🔥Many of the residents are boardwalk amusement workers

🔥Red Cross New Jersey set up a shelter

ATLANTIC CITY — A Thursday morning fire that spread to neighboring buildings displaced over six dozen residents who are in New Jersey for the summer working at amusement areas.

City spokesman Andrew Kramer said firefighters responding at 8 a.m. to South Georgia Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood went right to work rescuing people from the four-story apartment building as the flames spread.

Wind gusts of 5 to 10 mph and temperatures near 80 added to the challenge of fighting the fire, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Part of the roof burned totally through

Five residents and four firefighters were treated for injuries. Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said a man jumped from the fourth floor of the boarding house.

The chief said he expects that the building will have to be torn down.

Kramer said at least 76 people were displaced by the fire. Most of the residents are from overseas working at several of the city's amusement areas, according to Evans.

Video showed part of the roof burned clean through exposing apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An unnamed fire official told NBC Philadelphia the fire may have started in a third-floor unit.

Second international student tragedy this week

The fire was declared under control by 1:10 p.m.

Red Cross New Jersey set up a shelter for displaced residents at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall parking garage

It is the second tragedy this week involving overseas workers working at the Jersey Shore. CBS Philadelphia reported that an international student working at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood was shot Tuesday night on Pacific Avenue.

