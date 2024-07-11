Man found dead in NJ cemetery near wood chipper
✅ A man was found with injuries resulting from operating a wood chipper
✅ The incident is considered accidental by the Prosecutor's Office
✅ OSHA is also investigating
FLEMINGTON — A man was found dead in a cemetery near a wood-chipping machine Wednesday afternoon.
Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said Flemington police were called to the Saint Magdalen Cemetery on Thatchers Hill Road around 6:20 p.m. and found Eonias Mateo-Perez, 22, of Flemington, was found with injuries resulting from operating the equipment.
A preliminary investigation determined his death was accidental, Robeson said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating Mateo-Perez's death, said he worked for William LaRue Services of Flemington. Spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins said the company has no prior history with OSHA.
