NJ’s century-old Union Hotel In Flemington gets a stunning makeover
⭐ The historic Union Hotel in Flemington will begin accepting guests on July 16.
➡️ The restored property includes 100 rooms, a steakhouse and a cocktail bar.
♻️ The reopening revives a landmark that sat largely vacant after closing in 2008.
FLEMINGTON — Well over a century since serving horse-drawn travelers on Flemington’s main street, The Union Hotel is transformed and opening as a stunning boutique hotel, with its own high-end steakhouse and gorgeous bar.
Starting July 16, reservations are available for the 100 guest rooms at The Union Hotel in Flemington, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, owned by Marriott.
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This ends years of delays, as scaffolding was raised around the Main Street building and locals wondered about the fate of its distinctive two-story front porch.
A Flemington landmark dating back to 1877 gets new life
The original structure known as the Union Hotel was built in 1877, according to National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Before that, the same land was home to an even older tavern, according to online historians.
https://goodspeedhistories.com/the-union-hotel-part-one/
By 2008, the top three floors were vacant and without electricity and the restaurant was struggling to stay afloat, so it closed and was put on the market, as previously reported by NJ.com.
Boutique hotel adds steakhouse and cocktail bar to downtown Flemington
Within the hotel, there is Jersey Prime Steakhouse, where “locally sourced ingredients meet culinary artistry,” according to the website.
There is an Instagram-ready bar attached to the steakhouse and on the second floor, the separately chic JP’s Bar offers craft cocktails.
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A long-awaited reopening for Hunterdon County residents
Downtown Flemington has been transformed multiple times over the several decades, and the revamped Union Hotel is one of the latest key pieces.
In the early 2000s, just a couple miles away, there were bustling outlet stores, which have slowly turned over to new spaces.
What began as the historic Stangl Pottery factory in Flemington has grown into the Stangl arts district, a sprawling artisan hub and event space.
It is also close to Diamond Nation, a 65-acre baseball complex in surrounding Raritan Township.
As a lifelong New Jersey resident, it’s a relief to see this historic building extensively revamped and reopened, instead of being reduced to rubble and swapped for a box-like building.
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