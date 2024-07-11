🚨Burglars smashed the front window of Carolines in Margate early Tuesday morning

🚨Surveillance video shows broken glass and mechandise scattered all over the floor

🚨The store has only been open since the end of May

MARGATE — Burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a high-end fashion store during the early hours of Tuesday.

Several witnesses called 911 as the front window of Carolines Fashion Luxuries on Ventnor Avenue was smashed around 2:40 a.m. and burglars helped themselves to items from inside the store, according to Margate police. They loaded the items into a waiting vehicle and drove off.

6 ABC Action News reports the burglars also caused significant damage to the store. Surveillance images obtained by 6 ABC Action News show glass, displays and merchdise all over the floor and bars on windows bent back.

The owners of the store, which has been open since May, said were still tallying up the dollar value of the items stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

Carolines also has a location on Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

Other high-end stores hit

Burglars broke into Caroline's other location in Haddonfield twice in the past six months, most recently in May. The store is across the street from the Haddonfield police station.

Haddonfield store owner Karolina Yosef told 6 ABC Action News that 70 items were stolen in less than five minutes. Yosef increased security after her store was broken into in November 2023, but it appears these bandits knew what they were doing and what items to target.

A high-end handbag store on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury was burglarized four times between March and July. The most recent burglary on June 19 led to a high speed chase that ended with a crash on Route 10 in Parsippany.

A trunk full of handbags stolen from Couture Traders was found in the car after the crash, a store employee told TAP into Roxbury.

ALSO READ: NJ police chief reacts angrily to law after teen steals cop car

Car involved in a police pursuit after a crash on Route 10 in Parsippany. Car involved in a police pursuit after a crash on Route 10 in Parsippany 6/18/24 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

Previous reporting by Eric Scott was used in this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt