🚨 Burglars break into store across from police station

🚨 It's the second burglary in six months

🚨 Residents say crime is out of control

You would think having a business right across from the local police station would ensure some measure of safety.

That certainly has not been the case for Caroline's Luxuries. The Haddonfield shop has been burglarized twice in the last six months.

Surveillance video shows the burglars busting the front window that looks out at the police station, then entering the shop.

Map shows how close the burglarized Caroline's Luxuries store is to the Haddonfield, NJ, Police Station. Google Maps Map shows how close the burglarized Caroline's Luxuries store is to the Haddonfield, NJ, Police Station.

Google Maps loading...

Caroline's is a high end consignment shop that resells luxury items. Last week's robbery was a classic smash and grab.

Owner Karolina Yosef told 6ABC she was still trying to add up the losses, which are likely tens of thousands of dollars.

In addition to high-end belts and jewelry, robbers smashed glass cases and made off with Chanel and Hermes handbags. Some of those bags are worth up to $10,000 each.

Around 70 items were stolen in less than five minutes.

Yosef increased security after her store was broken into in November of 2023, but it appears these bandits knew what they were doing and what items to target.

A sign across the street from Caroline's Luxuries points the way to the police station. Google Street View A sign across the street from Caroline's Luxuries points the way to the police station.

Google Street View loading...

Break-ins on the rise in Haddonfield

Like many areas of the state, residents say they are dealing with an increase in home break-ins and car theft.

Community leaders have appeared at the local council meetings asking for something to be done about security.

The group Haddonfield safe says there has been a rash of home invasions and car thefts this year.

The owner says burglars smashed a window to gain access to high-end merchandise inside the store. Google Street View The owner says burglars smashed a window to gain access to high-end merchandise inside the store.

Google Street View loading...

Many New Jersey towns have been struggling with a similar rise in crime. Much of it is linked to the rise in high-end vehicle thefts. Burglars break into homes looking for key fobs so they can take vehicles in the driveway or garage.

Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants Inspired by Nashville and now in New Jersey — spice lovers and curious foodies have options for grabbing some delicious hot chicken in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ's crazy haze, choking smoke, and sinister sky Canadian wildfire smoke affecting New Jersey in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom