Brazen bandits hit shop across from Haddonfield, NJ, police station
🚨 Burglars break into store across from police station
🚨 It's the second burglary in six months
🚨 Residents say crime is out of control
You would think having a business right across from the local police station would ensure some measure of safety.
That certainly has not been the case for Caroline's Luxuries. The Haddonfield shop has been burglarized twice in the last six months.
Surveillance video shows the burglars busting the front window that looks out at the police station, then entering the shop.
Caroline's is a high end consignment shop that resells luxury items. Last week's robbery was a classic smash and grab.
Owner Karolina Yosef told 6ABC she was still trying to add up the losses, which are likely tens of thousands of dollars.
In addition to high-end belts and jewelry, robbers smashed glass cases and made off with Chanel and Hermes handbags. Some of those bags are worth up to $10,000 each.
Around 70 items were stolen in less than five minutes.
Yosef increased security after her store was broken into in November of 2023, but it appears these bandits knew what they were doing and what items to target.
Break-ins on the rise in Haddonfield
Like many areas of the state, residents say they are dealing with an increase in home break-ins and car theft.
Community leaders have appeared at the local council meetings asking for something to be done about security.
The group Haddonfield safe says there has been a rash of home invasions and car thefts this year.
Many New Jersey towns have been struggling with a similar rise in crime. Much of it is linked to the rise in high-end vehicle thefts. Burglars break into homes looking for key fobs so they can take vehicles in the driveway or garage.
