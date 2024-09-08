2 police officers hurt, splashed with ‘bodily fluids’ at NJ home
☔ Police respond to South Jersey domestic violence call
☔ One officer's ankle was broken
☔ Suspect is charged with aggravated assault
HADDONFIELD — One police officer was hospitalized after responding to a call for domestic violence in Camden County this weekend.
Police said it happened at a Haddonfield home on Jefferson Ave sometime Friday night.
The officers were talking with the suspect when he or she became "hostile and combative."
They got into a physical fight. One of the officers suffered a broken ankle and the other got unspecified injuries.
Eventually, they arrested the suspect, who was taken to Camden County Jail.
The individual was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
Police also charged the suspect with throwing bodily fluids at a police officer but didn't specify the fluid.
The officer who suffered a broken ankle was hospitalized and released. He's expected to make a full recovery.
Police said they would not identify the suspect to protect the victim's privacy.
