2 police officers hurt, splashed with ‘bodily fluids’ at NJ home

HADDONFIELD — One police officer was hospitalized after responding to a call for domestic violence in Camden County this weekend.

Police said it happened at a Haddonfield home on Jefferson Ave sometime Friday night.

The officers were talking with the suspect when he or she became "hostile and combative."

They got into a physical fight. One of the officers suffered a broken ankle and the other got unspecified injuries.

Camden County Jail

Eventually, they arrested the suspect, who was taken to Camden County Jail.

The individual was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Police also charged the suspect with throwing bodily fluids at a police officer but didn't specify the fluid.

The officer who suffered a broken ankle was hospitalized and released. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they would not identify the suspect to protect the victim's privacy.

