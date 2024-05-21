Watch: NJ teen gets promposal help from Bryce Harper

HADDONFIELD — A very lucky South Jersey teenager got an A-list assist with his promposal, by Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portella caught his big moment in a video, which has since gone viral.

Promposal jPortella10 IG via ESPN Promposal jPortella10 IG via ESPN loading...

Portella said he simply knocked on the MLB pro’s door and was surprised with how easily he agreed to help.

His date's answer was a quick "yes" — followed by a hug for Harper and then Portella.

The teen shared the video to his personal Instagram page, and the clip quickly racked up views thanks to ESPN Sports Center and other media outlets.

Haddonfield, NJ (Google Maps) Haddonfield, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Since settling into his Phils contract, Harper and his wife, Kayla, have welcomed three young children — Krew, Brookyln and newborn, Kamryn.

Kayla Harper recently shared a photo of their one-month-old daughter to her Instagram feed.

The family has been spotted around New Jersey, especially enjoying seasonal fun like pumpkin picking.

