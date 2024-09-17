🔥Firefighters responded to the single-level home Monday morning

🔥The man was found just inside the front door

🔥The cause of the fire remains under investigation

HADDONFIELD — A 73-year-old man and his pet cat died in a house fire early Monday morning.

Heavy smoke came from the roof as firefighters arrived at the single-level house on Walnut Street around 7 a.m., according to Haddonfield police Chief Jason Cutler.

During a preliminary search of the house, firefighters found William Garthouse Jr., the only resident, unconscious just inside the front door.

He was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were administered by first responders.

Pet also dies in fire

A Haddonfield police officer and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation.

The man’s pet cat was also found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

