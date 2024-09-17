Man and cat die in Haddonfield house fire, cops say
🔥Firefighters responded to the single-level home Monday morning
🔥The man was found just inside the front door
🔥The cause of the fire remains under investigation
HADDONFIELD — A 73-year-old man and his pet cat died in a house fire early Monday morning.
Heavy smoke came from the roof as firefighters arrived at the single-level house on Walnut Street around 7 a.m., according to Haddonfield police Chief Jason Cutler.
During a preliminary search of the house, firefighters found William Garthouse Jr., the only resident, unconscious just inside the front door.
He was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were administered by first responders.
Pet also dies in fire
A Haddonfield police officer and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation.
The man’s pet cat was also found dead inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
