Haddonfield, NJ officer saves the day when local runs out of gas
We've talked about the close calls that I've had recently nearly running out of gas.
Actually, it did happen to me as a new driver when my gas gauge in the old clunker I was driving wasn't working properly and my car just stopped on JFK Boulevard in Sea Isle City.
We've talked about how it's easy to forget and all of a sudden you realize that your "miles left to empty" is closing in on zero.
It just happened to a driver in Haddonfield as her car ran out of gas and she was stuck.
No gas station within reasonable walking distance and no family or friends close by to help.
Thankfully, Officer Ryan Morze of the Haddonfield Police Department was there to help the Collingswood resident.
He drove her to Carl’s Haddonfield Service where she bought gas to fuel her car.
She was so grateful, she had to get a picture with him.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.