Woman goes missing after arriving in NJ for a pre-arranged marriage
LINDENWOLD — A woman who came to the United States from India for a pre-arranged marriage went missing after arriving.
Lindenwold police said Simran Simran arrived on June 20 but may have used the free ticket just to get into America. Surveillance video shows the 24-year-old looking at her phone at the airport, waiting for someone, She did not appear to be in distress.
Simran does not speak English and her phone is on an international plan that requires wi-fi. Police said Simran does not have any family in the United States.
Where is Simran?
Simran is 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white T-shirt, black flip-flops and a small diamond-studded earring. Simran also has a small scar on the left side of her forehead.
Police did not disclose which airport Simran arrived at or the identity of the individual awaiting her arrival in the United States.
Anyone with information about Simran's whereabouts should call 856-784-7566 ext. 421.
