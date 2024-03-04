Lindenwold, NJ woman is killed in murder-suicide, cops say

LINDENWOLD — A couple was found dead Saturday afternoon after one shot the other before dying by suicide.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said police were called to the home of Katherine Andujar, 39, and Alexander Morales, 44, on East Gibbsboro Road around noon to check on them.

Officers found Andujar with a gunshot wound to the chest and Morales with a gunshot to the head.

Investigators have determined Morales fatally shot Andujar and then shot himself.

The prosecutor did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

