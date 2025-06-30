🌊At least nine people were rescued after hours on Sunday evening in Seaside Heights

🌊There were also rescues at Island Beach State Park, Lavallette, LBI and Seaside Park

🌊Police and firefighters will have an increased presence on the beach during the week

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Nearly a dozen people were rescued from the rough surf along the Jersey Shore, including many after lifeguards went off duty for the day.

Seaside Heights business administrator Christopher Vaz said nine people were rescued at Seaside Heights beaches. There were also rescues in neighboring Seaside Park, Island Beach State Park, Long Beach Island and five swimmers at Seacrest Beach in Toms River, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5

The Lakewood Scoop reported that bystanders who tried to help swimmers in Lavallette wound up getting caught in the surf.

State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with their rescues.

"Only swim with lifeguards. To quote Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd 'the ocean is a dangerous playground,'"Mastronardy said.

ALSO READ: Fourth of July fireworks light up NJ skies this year

Rough surf at Bradley Beach 6/29/25 Rough surf at Bradley Beach 6/29/25 (Bud McCormick) loading...

Rip current tips, Bradley Beach Rip current tips (NOAA), Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) (Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Yellow flags fly on Jersey Shore beaches

Boyd ordered the beach cleared of all swimmers at 7 p.m. Sunday and will increase the presence of his officers during the week.

"We'll have our police officers on the quad patrolling the beach," Boyd said. "And the fire department will probably be up on the beach also with their quads. And then we'll just try to keep people out of the water while we're under the riptide."

Yellow flags were flying at Jersey Shore beaches on Sunday after the National Weather Service posted a medium risk of rip currents. But with low wave heights and light winds, New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist is stumped as to what is causing the rough surf.

"There are no massive hurricanes out there churning up the Atlantic. In reading through National Weather Service discussions, it looks like it's just a matter of big waves rather than traditional rip currents. When you get 2 to 4 foot breakers up and down the Jersey Shore, it's enough to make swimming difficult and even dangerous," Zarrow said.

