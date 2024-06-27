NJ man convicted of hotel room murder, robbery

🔶 Man was lured to New Jersey hotel by trio

🔶 Victim killed, then robbed

🔶 Jury convicts on various charges

A 32-year-old man has been found guilty of helping lure a victim to a Mount Laurel hotel four years ago, where the man was killed and then robbed.

Jawaad Ali, of Lindenwold, had represented himself at trial in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

NJ hotel where man was killed, robbed (Google Maps archive 2019) NJ hotel where man was killed, robbed (Google Maps archive 2019) loading...

The jury deliberated for two hours before convicting him on first-degree charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping in the killing of Samer Alhalayqa.

Ali was also found guilty of second-degree counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and desecration of human remains, as well as third-degree wrongful impersonation and fourth-degree credit card theft.

Anthony Sermond-Guyton (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Anthony Sermond-Guyton (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

On May 8, 2020, Ali, Anthony Sermond-Guyton and Asia Boone, lured Samer Alhalayqa, of Camden, to the Fairfield Inn on Century Parkway.

The 31-year-old victim was suffocated in a third-floor room and then dragged into the hallway.

His debit card was then used to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM, order items from Amazon.com and pay for pizza from Papa John’s, prosecutors said.

Asia Boone (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Asia Boone (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Ali’s sentencing was set for Sept. 27.

Co-defendants, Sermond-Guyton and Boone have pleaded guilty to their respective charges and were also awaiting sentencing.

