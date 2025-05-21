Fugitive NJ bank robbery suspect hunted down in Ukraine
🔷 Alleged NJ robber flees
🔷 Ukraine police help arrest
🔷 NJ man flown back for court
CAMDEN — A New Jersey man who fled to Ukraine after allegedly robbing a string of banks has returned to the state to face criminal charges.
Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township, returned to the United States on Friday in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The 30-year-old was arrested on Feb. 25 by Ukrainian authorities working along with federal agents, who had tracked down Deveaux after the 2022 heists at three different banks.
The National Guard of Ukraine turned over Deveaux to members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the FBI and Polish police at a border checkpoint.
Deveaux was flown from Warsaw, Poland, to Newark and was taken to the Camden County jail for a Wednesday morning court hearing.
“The arrest and extradition of this defendant – who fled roughly 4,500 miles away – is a testament to what we can accomplish when law enforcement at all levels works together,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.
Deveaux was previously charged with three counts of robbery, in connection with three heists within the span of a week:
Sept. 22, 2022 - Truist Bank on White Horse Pike in Waterford
Sept. 26, 2022 - TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro
Sept. 28, 2022 - Republic Bank on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow
Read More: Fugitive NJ bank robber caught in Ukraine, police say
Investigators found that he had flown to multiple countries in Europe before ultimately entering Ukraine in 2022, days after the third robbery, MacAulay previously said.
At that point the war had been going on for months, as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“It makes no difference where fugitives run, justice has a long reach,” U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey Juan Mattos Jr. said.
