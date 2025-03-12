Fugitive NJ bank robber caught in Ukraine, police say

🔷NJ man allegedly robbed banks

🔷Fled to Europe

🔷Ukraine police help arrest

An international fugitive wanted for at least three bank robberies in New Jersey has been tracked down in Ukraine, authorities said.

Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township, was taken into custody in Lviv, Ukraine, by authorities working in collaboration with federal officials from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Justice.

The 29-year-old Deveaux had been on the lam for well over two years.

Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

He was previously charged with three counts of robbery, in connection with three heists committed within the span of a week:

Sept. 22, 2022 - Truist Bank on White Horse Pike in Waterford

Sept. 26, 2022 - TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro

Sept. 28, 2022 - Republic Bank on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and municipal police departments ultimately found that Deveaux was responsible for the bank robberies, but local searches turned up nothing.

Investigators then found that he had flown to multiple countries in Europe before ultimately entering Ukraine in 2022, days after the third robbery, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

At that point the war had been going on for months, as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

LVIV Ukraine (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) LVIV Ukraine (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Recently, authorities discovered Deveaux's location in Lviv. As of Wednesday, he was being held in a Ukrainian jail, pending extradition to the United States.

“Whether defendants flee over the Delaware River or across the Atlantic Ocean, we will continue to bring fugitives to justice through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service,” MacAulay said in a written statement.

Anyone with potential information was asked to contact Detective Jovan Plaza of the CCPO Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-849. Tips can also be submitted online.

