Fugitive NJ bank robber caught in Ukraine, police say

Fugitive NJ bank robber caught in Ukraine, police say

NJ accused robber found in Ukraine (CCPO, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🔷NJ man allegedly robbed banks
🔷Fled to Europe
🔷Ukraine police help arrest

An international fugitive wanted for at least three bank robberies in New Jersey has been tracked down in Ukraine, authorities said.

Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township, was taken into custody in Lviv, Ukraine, by authorities working in collaboration with federal officials from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Justice.

The 29-year-old Deveaux had been on the lam for well over two years.

Edward Deveaux, of Berlin Township (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)
loading...

He was previously charged with three counts of robbery, in connection with three heists committed within the span of a week:

Sept. 22, 2022 - Truist Bank on White Horse Pike in Waterford
Sept. 26, 2022 - TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro
Sept. 28, 2022 - Republic Bank on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and municipal police departments ultimately found that Deveaux was responsible for the bank robberies, but local searches turned up nothing.

Investigators then found that he had flown to multiple countries in Europe before ultimately entering Ukraine in 2022, days after the third robbery, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

At that point the war had been going on for months, as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

LVIV Ukraine (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)
loading...

Recently, authorities discovered Deveaux's location in Lviv. As of Wednesday, he was being held in a Ukrainian jail, pending extradition to the United States.

“Whether defendants flee over the Delaware River or across the Atlantic Ocean, we will continue to bring fugitives to justice through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service,” MacAulay said in a written statement.

Anyone with potential information was asked to contact Detective Jovan Plaza of the CCPO Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-849. Tips can also be submitted online.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing

These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Berlin Township, Burlington County, Camden County, Waterford Township, Willingboro, Winslow Township
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM