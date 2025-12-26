🔴 A South Jersey man was convicted of repeated sexual assaults.

🔴 A Burlington County jury found him guilty on multiple charges.

🔴 Prosecutors say he faces at least 25 years in state prison.

A Camden County man has been convicted of the repeated sexual assaults of two young girls, according to authorities.

James Murray, 55, of Berlin, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree child endangerment, and third-degree obscenity to minors.

On December 17, a jury in Burlington County convicted him after deliberating for less than three hours. His trial went on for six days.

James Murray has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault and similar offenses (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Before his arrest, two young girls told detectives that Murray had repeatedly abused them over several years. Authorities said they would not release any details about the victims, such as their age, to protect their identities.

Murray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27, 2026, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors said that he faces at least 25 years in prison.

It appears this is Murray's first conviction; searches through the state sex offender registry and prior criminal records returned no results for him.

