BERLIN — Several good Samaritans are being credited with saving a child, an adult passenger, and the driver of a burning school bus in Camden County.

On Tuesday, just before 8 a.m., officers from the Berlin Township Police Department responded to a crash on the White Horse Pike near Franklin Avenue.

While directing traffic, they were alerted to a school bus that caught fire on North Franklin Avenue near Maple Avenue, according to Berlin Police Chief Michael Scheer.

Chaos as school bus erupts in flames

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the engine bay area of the small school bus, and out the back of the vehicle, too. Officers jumped on the bus to ensure all the passengers and the driver were off.

But before their arrival, several good Samaritans helped get a child, an adult, and the driver safely off the bus, according to Berlin Township police.

They, as well as a tow truck driver from Linden Auto Body, then used fire extinguishers to put the flames out.

First responders and good Samaritans team up to stop disaster

Berlin and West Berlin Fire Department officials helped make the bus safe and finished extinguishing the fire.

It was determined that the bus was leaking substantial amounts of fluids, but it’s not clear if that was related to the cause of the fire.

The Camden County Highway Department sent a sand truck to clean up the leaks, and make the roadway safe for travel.

Police praise bystanders for quick thinking that saved lives

Medical services personnel confirmed there were no injuries and that everyone made it off the bus safely.

Police expressed their thanks to fellow first responders and the good Samaritans for their help.

“Quick action definitely played a critical role in the fact that there were no injuries to report,” Scheer said.

