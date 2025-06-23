Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Monday, June 23, 2025

It's a heat wave, New Jersey! (Canva)

The hottest days this week, Monday and Tuesday, could see a number of thermometers reach 100 degrees. Double yuck.

A heat wave is a consecutive stretch of at least three 90+ degree days in a given location. Next up, heat index. Also known as the "feels like temperature" or (more accurately) as the "apparent temperature".

That is why it is important to take heat waves seriously. Some common-sense heat safety tips include:

—Dress appropriately for the weather, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

—Stay extra hydrated, avoiding caffeine and alcohol

—Take frequent breaks from the heat, in air conditioning if you can

—Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (midday through afternoon)

—If you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, seek help immediately

A man was reportedly bit by a needlefish while swimming off Barnegat Light over the weekend (NJ DEP)

⬛ Man hospitalized after being bit by a needlefish in Ocean County waters

BARNEGAT LIGHT — Was it a shark or something else that bit a man while he was swimming in the waters off Ocean County over the weekend?

On Saturday, June 21, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the Long Beach Township Police Department responded to the beachfront in Barnegat Light to assist Barnegat Light Beach Patrol with an injured swimmer, according to the police.

A man sustained a minor leg injury while swimming near the 9th Street beach. According to the Barnegat Light First Aid Squad, the injury appears to be consistent with that of a sword-like fish, called a needlefish, and not a shark.

The man was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Man accused of stashing hidden cams in Ocean City boardwalk bathrooms (Ocean City Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

OCEAN CITY — A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man has been accused of stashing hidden cameras in at least three public boardwalk bathrooms in Ocean City.

On Friday before 6:30 a.m., Harold Perkins was arrested at his Philadelphia home.

Perkins has been charged with six counts each of invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children, by manufacturing child pornography.

On June 12 around 12:30 p.m., police had been alerted to one of the hidden recording devices inside a bathroom at 6th Street and the Boardwalk.

Wawa on Route 73 in Berlin Township (Google Street View)

⬛ Stabbing at a S. Jersey Wawa leaves man in critical condition

BERLIN — An Atlantic County woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened outside a convenience store in Camden County on Friday.

Berlin Township arrived at the Wawa on Route 73 on June 20, at approximately 2:43 a.m., and found a 35-year-old man from Egg Harbor City suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot, according to Camden County Prosecutor, Grace C. MacAulay.

He was taken by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.

Police arrested Kelli Feaster, 36, of Egg Harbor City at the scene and charged with attempted murder. It appears the two knew each other, they said.

