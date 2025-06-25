It's a fear some of us in New Jersey have when it comes to driving in extreme heat. What will happen to my tires? Will they get too hot? Will I have a blowout?

I'll admit, I fear this every time we get hit by extreme heat. Is it safe for my tires to be rolling on such a hot blacktop, with the air temperature around 100 degrees Fahrenheit?

Just think about the beach when you walk on hot sand in the middle of the day. If you're walking out there barefoot, there's a good chance your feet may blister.

But that's just the temperature of the sand. Think about how hot that blacktop gets.

Bright Sun in the sky Mike Brant TSM loading...

Blacktop can get as hot as 140 degrees during the summer months when it's in the 90s. If the air temperature exceeds 100 degrees, then that blacktop has the potential to reach temperatures of 150 degrees.

Needless to say, that's hot. It's way too hot for us to walk barefoot. But what about your car tires? How hot does the pavement have to get before tires are likely to fail?

Generally speaking, most tires are designed to handle such high temperatures. But it doesn't mean such hot temperatures won't take a toll on your tires, which also heat up to extreme temperatures along with the road.

Low Pressure Tire Warning Light Mike Brant - TSM loading...

The bigger danger is with the tire's air pressure. During extreme heat, it's vital to make sure tires are inflated to the recommended pressure. That'll help to prevent tire failure, such as a blowout (over-inflation and under-inflation are your tires' enemy in this heat).

As for the blacktop? As long as that temperature doesn't approach 200 degrees Fahrenheit, your car tires shouldn't be in any danger of failing. And in most cases, that asphalt won't get that hot. But with that said, there are additional steps you can take to help your tires hold up in extreme heat.

Avoid sudden starts and stops, as well as sudden sharp turns. Also, try to park in the shade whenever possible to avoid direct sunlight from necessarily heating up your tires even more.

Car tires on hot pavement A vehicle's tire clips the edge of a pothole in Jersey City (AP PhotoJulio Cortez) / Canva Edit loading...

Again, tires are designed to handle extreme conditions, which include heat. As long as the tires are properly inflated, have a proper amount of tread, and aren't worn out, they should be able to hold up in New Jersey's most intense heat.

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.