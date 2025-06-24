New Jersey is no stranger to heat waves during the summer months. In fact, we usually will see at least one every single year, sometimes more.

As for what's considered a heat wave? Simply put, it's at least three days of high temperatures reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit. And usually, New Jersey has no problem handling that.

But when those heat waves become extreme heat waves, the entire game changes. And this is especially true when temperatures make it to the upper 90s to 100s. That's when it becomes dangerously hot.

Not to mention the heat index, or feels-like temperature. With higher humidity, those temperatures may feel as hot as 100 degrees. That's extreme and dangerous heat.

Now, when it comes to the garden, some of those plants may react differently. Cooler-weather plants will most likely stress under the heat, whereas warmer-weather vegetables may hold up much better.

However, don't be surprised if a period goes by shortly after the heat wave passes when no fruits are vegetables are produced. Yes, it's hot, but the reason your plants might not produce much might be for a reason you may not realize.

Garden vegetable plants - red pepper Mike Brant TSM loading...

Too hot for pollinators

When the mercury reaches those extreme levels, many of our pollinators, like bees, may remain in place instead of heading out from flower to flower. And when it comes to your vegetable garden, that can absolutely affect the final outcome for your vegetables.

ALSO READ: Why NJ should be worried about nearby bed bug infestations

Without proper pollination, some fruits and vegetables may not grow. And that's all due to the lack of insects coming out during the heat to pollinate the plants.

The good news is that once the heat breaks, those insects should be back out again at full force. Yes, your garden may slow down a bit, but it will bounce right back.

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.