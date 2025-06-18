Just the thought of bed bugs is enough to make anyone feel sick. For some, it's a fear when it comes to traveling to other regions of the country.

And unfortunately, this is the very case for New Jersey. Whether it be our summer visitors from Pennsylvania and New York to the Jersey Shore, or those in New Jersey crossing into New York or Pennsylvania, vacations and overnight trips are quite common in our area.

That's why whenever bed bugs become an issue for any city in and around New Jersey, we take notice. And unfortunately, there are two nearby cities that made the top 50 in the nation of being the most bed bug infested.

So for anyone in New Jersey planning to travel in 2025, here's the 50 most bed bug infested cities in the U.S, including the two that absolutely will make anyone in the Garden State feel uneasy. See if you can guess which cities they are, or where they fall on the list?

Yes New York, Yes Philadelphia

Proud not to be the top two cities in the entire country with the most bed bug infestations in 2025. Philadelphia takes the top spot as the most infested city in the country, with New York City following as a close second.

The good news for New Jersey is that none of our cities made the list. However, with both Philadelphia and New York City directly bordering New Jersey, those from the Garden State absolutely can be affected.

Think about how often those from New Jersey will spend a night or two in both cities for perhaps a weekend escape? It's exactly the same for when those in New York City and Philadelphia visit the Jersey Shore in the summer.

Bed Bugs Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

We may be different states, but we're all the same region. So for everyone in New Jersey, be aware that two major cities in our region are currently dealing with a bad case of bed bugs.