Well, New Jersey, we're here. That time when people from all over come heading to the Jersey Shore for that summer vacation.

And they literally come from all over. Heck, we even see folks escaping Florida to come to New Jersey for a little rest and relaxation.

However, as most of us know, the vast majority of our visitors come from New York and Pennsylvania. Yes, Delaware and Connecticut are in that mix, too, but it's really our bordering neighbors to the north and west that send the bulk of tourists our way.

And when it comes to the Jersey Shore region, our friends in the northern part of the state become part of that mix. But honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way (well, maybe we could if we found a way to reduce traffic, but that's a topic for another day).

What not to say

Broadening it back to New Jersey, there are a handful of things those visiting the state think we say, but in reality, don't. Sure, some are meant in good fun, but the fact is, they don't speak to the truth of how we really talk.

And be forewarned, there are certain regions of the state that will agree with some of these, while other parts will strongly disagree. Just remember, it's all in good fun.

Wait... Why "Down the Shore?"

Maybe this one's a stretch for all of New Jersey. But for those who live in the Shore region, well, let's just say that we live at the Jersey Shore.

We're not "Down the Shore", nor are we "At the Shore." We just happen to live near the beach in a region called The Jersey Shore. No need to say "Down the Shore" once you're here (perhaps we'll limit this ban to just the Shore region).

As for the full 7? Well, here's a recap...

Down the Shore (Anyone from NJ) What's a Wawa (Anyone, period) Central Jersey doesn't exist (News flash: It does) Saying "jeechyet" (More North Jersey) Calling it Taylor Ham (It's Pork Roll) Saying "You must know Snooki" (Shore Region) Saying "Joisey" (Just... no)

