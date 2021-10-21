I always tell my family that it's good to get out of the ZIP code as often as I can. It's even better to get out of the area code or even the time zone.

Last weekend we had a family gathering in North Carolina. My middle son and his wife just bought a new house in Charlotte, and it was the perfect time to get away and check it out.

The weather is pretty similar to here and maybe just a touch warmer, but it sure felt nice for October. They both have jobs they probably couldn't find here in New Jersey, since we are the least friendly business state in the country. Life is good but they miss home, and we miss them a ton. They treated us to a day at a winery about an hour out of Charlotte and near the Winston-Salem area.

