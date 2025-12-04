🚢 New cruise terminal in Philadelphia opens spring 2026, giving New Jersey travelers another convenient option.

💼 The project is expected to generate over 2,100 jobs and $300M annually, boosting regional tourism and economic growth.

🎉 The terminal’s inaugural season coincides with the U.S. 250th anniversary.

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey cruise lovers will soon have another convenient sailing option when a new cruise terminal opens in Philadelphia next spring.

Construction begins on Philadelphia’s new cruise terminal

PhilaPort announced that construction of the future PhilaPort Cruise Terminal has begun. The 16-acre site, adjacent to Philadelphia International Airport, will serve as the region’s newest gateway for cruise travel beginning in April 2026.

ALSO READ: Mediterranean hotspot opens its first NJ location

The terminal’s inaugural season comes at a very historic time when the U.S. plans to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and Philly will host a wide range of nationally significant events and tourism experiences.

Norwegian Jewel (Norwegian Cruise Line) Norwegian Jewel (Norwegian Cruise Line) loading...

Norwegian Cruise Line to operate Philly terminal exclusively

Norwegian Cruise Line will operate as Philly’s exclusive homeport, in a seven-year agreement, offering 41 sailings a year to places like Bermuda, the Caribbean islands of St. Thomas and the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Canada, and New England, starting on April 15, 2026, officials announced.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready and excited to welcome cruise passengers this spring,” said Jeff Theobald, PhilaPort executive director and CEO.

Economic boost for New Jersey and Pennsylvania travelers

Cruise operations at the new terminal are projected to generate 2,185 jobs and approximately $300 million in annual output.

“As we prepare to launch in 2026, this terminal represents the next wave in our commitment to innovation, regional growth, and delivering an unmatched guest experience from ship to shore,” said Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Development Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Daniel S. Farkas.

Passengers will receive more updates soon, along with an unforgettable new way to cruise Philly first in 2026.

The nearest cruise terminals for Jersey travelers are currently in New York and Bayonne.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom