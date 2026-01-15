🌼 The 197th Philadelphia Flower Show runs Feb. 28 to March 8, 2026

🌿 “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening” honors the people, traditions, and practices that shaped how America gardens today.

🎟️ Family fun, wellness events, dog-friendly nights, and immersive floral experiences return for 2026.

PHILADELPHIA — Hey, New Jersey, wipe away the gray of winter with spring flowers and their pops of vibrant color.

The 197th Philadelphia Flower Show, hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, rolls into the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 to March 8, with stunning blooms, international exhibitors, and a celebration of America’s gardening heritage.

Plans of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (PHS)

Philadelphia Flower Show 2026 celebrates America’s gardening roots

A press conference was held on Wednesday at the Union Trust Building, commemorating the historic site of the first Philadelphia Flower Show in 1829.

The event unveiled a preview of the 2026 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show’s theme —Rooted: Origins of American Gardening, and what visitors will experience.

Officials said this year’s theme honors the people, places, and traditions that have shaped gardening, from cherished family members to time-honored practices that continue to inspire today.

2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo)

“Rooted: Origins of American Gardening reflects the heart of PHS’s mission, connecting people and plants to transform lives and communities. Every plant and garden tells a story. The Flower Show celebrates those stories while serving as a fundraiser to support PHS’s year-round work in the Philadelphia region to create green spaces, expand access to fresh food, and foster neighborhood resilience and community health,” said Matt Rader, President of PHS.

Every element of the show is designed to inspire, so visitors will find themselves marveling at the creativity and discovering something new around every corner, said Philadelphia Flower Show VP and Creative Director, Seth Pearsoll.

Plans of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (PHS)

What to expect inside the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

According to PHS officials, the show’s footprint has been refreshed to ensure a smooth, engaging experience for everyone. This year, PHS will debut a reimagined layout supported by a new wayfinding framework that helps guests easily navigate the show through five core experiences: See, Shop, Make, Learn, and Play.

The marketplace shopping destination will move to a new street-level home directly below the main exhibition space with seating areas so guests can linger and explore.

Officials with PHS said bold, floral, and landscape creations and award-winning displays from world-class talent from across the globe will be visible, inviting visitors to experience the power of storytelling through plants, honoring history, culture, and imagination.

A full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Plans of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (PHS)

Immersive gardens and world-class floral displays

Upon entering the Flower Show, visitors will be introduced to “The Forest Floor.”

“This wondrous, sprawling creation draws on global influences that have shaped American gardening traditions over generations, taking inspiration from the calm of a Japanese zen garden and the misty, magical ambiance of a Scottish forest,” according to the PHS release.

Visitors will notice bold, organic stonework, textural plantings, and water features crowned by a twisting root structure that illustrates how American gardening has evolved. The immersive entryway guides guests through the garden’s intricate floral details.

Plans of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (PHS)

Competitive classes and curated exhibits return

Competitive classes have always been considered the “beating heart of the Flower Show,” PHS said in the press release. Visitors can check out The Hamilton Horticourt, the world’s largest plant competition, bringing together thousands of amateur- and expert-grown plants.

The Design Gallery presents floral arrangements crafted for themed challenges. The Artistic Gallery showcases pressed plants, botanical art, photography, and handcrafted works.

Jen Ursillo

Creativity and expertise from curated exhibitors shape the Flower Show. According to PHS officials, the American Landscape Showcase celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, featuring four gardens, each crafted by a world-renowned designer to interpret the roots, traditions, and resilience of American gardening.

Four acclaimed international florists will exhibit “First Bloom—Rooted in Memory,” where designers share the origin moments that sparked their passion for flowers, PHS officials said.

Local education exhibitors will show how the next generation of horticultural professionals is shaping the future of gardening. Designed and built by students, these exhibits combine traditional gardening practices with modern approaches to sustainability, plant science, and design.

Plans of the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (PHS)

Shopping, workshops, and hands-on floral experiences

Shopping at the Philadelphia Flower Show will be more visible, accessible, and engaging for all guests, PHS officials said. The Makers Market will feature 39 regional artisans selling handmade jewelry, décor, apparel, and artwork.

The PHS Shop for must-have Flower Show memorabilia will be located in the main exhibition space. This year, merch options include apparel, mugs, totes, and other keepsakes.

The Bloom Bar gives visitors a chance to adorn themselves with fresh floral crowns on the show floor.

"Welcoming Wildlife Home," 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo)

Artisan Row is where guests can create an elevated floral or gardening-inspired craft, working side-by-side with artisans. Now expanded due to popular demand, Artisan Row will add three new creative experiences located on the concourse level of the convention center.

This year’s lineup will feature seven artisans teaching guests how to create fresh, floral crowns, floral candles, custom scents, fresh and dried bouquets, terrariums, hand-painted vases, floral handbags, custom hats, tote bags, and more.

Potting Parties are interactive workshops that are fun for all skill levels. Select sessions will be offered as a special floral arrangement class, introducing guests to the fundamentals of floral design using seasonal botanicals and natural elements.

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo)

Expert talks and tours

Visitors looking to deepen their gardening knowledge will find expert insight throughout the Flower Show, PHS officials said. People can take part in engaging lectures, one-on-one advice, and behind-the-scenes tours from gardeners at every level.

The Know to Grow speaker series returns this year, exploring topics such as heirloom and early American gardens, native bees and pollinator habitats, resilient ecological design, orchid cultivation, intensive vegetable gardening, and more.

Plant People Place is your go-to destination for gardening advice and expert insight. The interactive area connects visitors with expert gardeners and industry experts in cacti, bonsai, begonias, and violets, as well as seed specialists from Burpee and Bartlett Trees.

Early Morning Tours offers guests an exclusive way to experience the Flower Show before public hours. Guests can enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into exhibitors, garden design, and more. The tour runs every day of the show from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Jennifer Designs, Philadelphia Flower Show 2024 (Jennifer Designs)

Special Events

Guests are invited to connect with flowers in fun, unexpected, and memorable ways from immersive attractions and family-friendly programming to signature parties and after-hours events.

Butterflies Live gives attendees a chance to encounter hundreds of native and exotic butterflies in a serene, colorful setting.

The Kids Cocoon is where young visitors can dig into interactive activities, explore the wonders of plant life, and spark a lifelong curiosity for gardening.

Jen Ursillo

Friday, February 27: Members’ Preview Day

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Members’ Preview Day offers PHS Members an exclusive opportunity to experience the Flower Show before it opens to the public. Members can explore the gardens at a relaxed pace, enjoy the beauty of the exhibits ahead of the crowds, and take advantage of complimentary or discounted admission. Free or discounted with PHS membership.

Friday, February 27: Flower Show Preview Party

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Flower Show Preview Party invites guests to celebrate the opening of the 2026 Show with an unforgettable evening of floral discovery. Attendees will be among the very first to explore immersive garden exhibits and world-class floral artistry while enjoying cocktails, light bites, and lively company set against the stunning backdrop of the nation’s largest flower show. Purchase required.

Jen Ursillo

Sunday, March 1: Family Frolic

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Enjoy a day designed especially for young families and explore hands-on activities, educational experiences, and playful floral fun in partnership with local Philadelphia organizations and institutions. Free with admission.

Wednesday, March 4: Blossom & Breathe

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Flower Show for a celebration of beauty, wellness, and natural healing! Blossom & Breathe is a chance to unwind, work on your yoga practice, connect with local wellness experts, and experience the calming power of flowers in a unique and transformative setting. Purchase required for yoga class; all other activities are free with admission.

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo)

Friday, March 6: Fido Friday

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand this year is the opportunity to experience the Flower Show alongside your best dog friend! Explore the exhibits, shop dog-friendly vendors, and enjoy playful activities designed for dogs. Proof of a valid dog license and up-to-date rabies vaccination is required for entry. Free with admission.

Saturday, March 7: Flowers After Hours

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Step into a magical world at this year’s enchanting after-hours dance party. Enjoy themed cocktails (additional purchase required), dance the night away, and mix and mingle in a fairytale forest setting. Fantasy-inspired attire is encouraged, from subtle accessories to full cosplay looks, creating an evening filled with music, movement, and floral wonder. Purchase required.

Tickets for the 2026 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, Rooted: Origins of American Gardening, are on sale now.

