The snowy winter we’ve been having in the Garden State this year has been unlike anything we’ve seen in the last few seasons.

A massive storm followed by freezing temps lead to piles of snow that are too cold and stubborn to melt, it’s generally been unpleasant.

Remember when snow was fun?

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

Silly me, I’ve almost forgotten the thrill of a snow day and the joys that came with it when you’re young and don’t have to commute in the awful weather.

Snow day memories

I remember being in grade school snow days meant going sledding and hanging out with your neighborhood friends; those memories warm my heart faster than a cup of hot chocolate.

But what actually completed the snow day?

Grilled cheese with tomato soup

Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash Photo by Gio Bartlett on Unsplash loading...

Not since peanut butter and jelly has there been a winning combination.

Nothing can compare to the lunchtime feeling of coming in from a morning of sledding and seeing the cheese melting through the toasted, buttery bread.

Dipping that sandwich (cut diagonally to make two triangles, of course) into the steaming tomato soup would be instant comfort.

Photo by Asnim Ansari on Unsplash Photo by Asnim Ansari on Unsplash loading...

If you want to add a particularly ‘Jersey’ twist, make a grilled cheese bagel.

Grilled Cheese bagel

The steps are simple:

🔴 Cut the bagel in half

🔴 Toast it

🔴 Slather it with butter

🔴 Add a slice or two of your favorite cheese

🔴 Pop it in the oven for about five minutes or until the cheese is melted to your preference

Photo by Robert Gareth on Unsplash Photo by Robert Gareth on Unsplash loading...

Having this meal while my body thawed before going back out in the snow is a cherished childhood memory of mine.

Heck, I’m a full grown adult and I’m considering having one while we’re experiencing the expected blizzard conditions in New Jersey this week!

To quote the show ‘Parks and Recreation’, “treat yo self” to some cheesy goodness and enjoy the snow!

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Things Kids Did on a Snow Day in the '90s A look back at what it was like to have a snow day as a kid in the '90s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

How to Create Fun On a Snow Day For the Kids at Home Before you hear, "I'm bored," here are some suggestions for creative ways to have fun with the kids on a snow day. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction