Can we all agree that this is a snow day ‘must-have’?
The snowy winter we’ve been having in the Garden State this year has been unlike anything we’ve seen in the last few seasons.
A massive storm followed by freezing temps lead to piles of snow that are too cold and stubborn to melt, it’s generally been unpleasant.
Remember when snow was fun?
Silly me, I’ve almost forgotten the thrill of a snow day and the joys that came with it when you’re young and don’t have to commute in the awful weather.
Snow day memories
I remember being in grade school snow days meant going sledding and hanging out with your neighborhood friends; those memories warm my heart faster than a cup of hot chocolate.
But what actually completed the snow day?
Grilled cheese with tomato soup
Not since peanut butter and jelly has there been a winning combination.
Nothing can compare to the lunchtime feeling of coming in from a morning of sledding and seeing the cheese melting through the toasted, buttery bread.
Dipping that sandwich (cut diagonally to make two triangles, of course) into the steaming tomato soup would be instant comfort.
If you want to add a particularly ‘Jersey’ twist, make a grilled cheese bagel.
Grilled Cheese bagel
The steps are simple:
🔴 Cut the bagel in half
🔴 Toast it
🔴 Slather it with butter
🔴 Add a slice or two of your favorite cheese
🔴 Pop it in the oven for about five minutes or until the cheese is melted to your preference
Having this meal while my body thawed before going back out in the snow is a cherished childhood memory of mine.
Heck, I’m a full grown adult and I’m considering having one while we’re experiencing the expected blizzard conditions in New Jersey this week!
To quote the show ‘Parks and Recreation’, “treat yo self” to some cheesy goodness and enjoy the snow!
